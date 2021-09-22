Bumble and bumble

Bb.thickening Volume Shampoo

$31.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Bumble and bumble's Thickening Volume Shampoo is a lightweight shampoo instantly preps hair for soft, touchable, moveable volume that lasts all day. Benefits Volumizing cleanser helps create body Volume Softness Shine Lightweight Adds light moisture For fine to medium For straight to wavy For normal and color-treated Cruelty-free Key Ingredients Panthenol (Pro-vitamin B5 and Acetamide MEA): Balances moisture and promotes healthy hair Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates Mineral Oil Formaldehyde