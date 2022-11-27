Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Bumble and bumble
Bb. Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist
$34.00
$17.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
More from Bumble and bumble
Bumble and bumble
Bb. Heat Shield Thermal Protection Mist
BUY
$17.00
$34.00
Sephora
Bumble and bumble
Curl Moisturizing Shampoo
BUY
$34.00
Bumble and bumble
Bumble and bumble
Bond-building Repair Styling Cream
BUY
$34.00
Bumble and bumble
Bumble and bumble
Bumble And Bumblethickening Dryspun Texture Spray
BUY
$34.00
Ulta
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted