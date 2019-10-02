Bumble and bumble

Bb. Glow Blow Dry Accelerator

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A lightweight spray that reduces blow-dry time while protecting against heat/UV damage and breakage for a healthy-looking glow. Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and Coily Hair Texture: Fine, Medium, and Thick Hair Benefits: Fights Frizz, Heat Protection, and Straightening and Smoothing Formulation: Lightweight Liquid Highlighted Ingredients: - Honey Protective Complex: Helps condition while improving hair’s elasticity to prevent breakage; the complex is made with sustainably-harvested honey. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, and mineral oil. This product is also cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: Infused with honey protective complex, Bb. Glow Blow Dry Accelerator fights frizz and smooths hair. It is best for all types of damaged hair (heat, color, chemical) and is safe for color-treated hair. Clinical Results: Based on a consumer sensory study after 1 use: - 3 out of 5 people agreed this lightweight spray cuts blow-dry time by 50%