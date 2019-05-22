Search
Bb. Curl (style) Anti-humidity Gel-oil

A frizz-fighting gel that combines the hold of a gel with the hydration of an oil.Hair Type: Curly and CoilyHair Texture: Medium and ThickHair Concerns: Dryness, Shine, and FrizzFormulation: GelHighlighted Ingredients:- HydraSculpt Blend™: A cross-linking polymer that blends styling benefits with moisturization so that each curl is controlled and hydrated.- Oil Blend: A hydrating mix of Cupuacu Butter and nourishing oils, including Babassu Oil and Pracaxi Oil.- Rich Moisture Mix: A blend of humectants that help provide moisturizing benefits. Ingredient Callouts: Free of parabens, formaldehydes, mineral oils, and phthalates. Bumble and bumble is a cruelty-free brand and doesnt test on animals. What Else You Need to Know: Bumble and bumbles Bb. Curl (Style) Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil hybrid is formulated with an oil blend to help moisturize and hydrate hair for elongated curls and shine. Its best used for healthy, dry, damaged, and chemically treated hair.
