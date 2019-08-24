Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Bumble and bumble

Bb. Curl Luminous Oil Spray

$34.00
At Sephora
What it is: A weightless, silicone-free spray that enhances curl integrity, fights frizz, and adds shine.
Featured in 1 story
The Best New Products At Sephora In February
by Thatiana Diaz