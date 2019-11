Erborian

This best-selling Erborian BB cream is a formula that creates visibly flawless skin. The multi-purpose cream has sunscreen protection of SPF 20 and finishes off matte, leave your skin feeling silky smooth. The cream reduces the appearance of blemishes and dark spots, refines the skin's texture and moisturizes and plumps the skin with natural collagen producing ingredients.