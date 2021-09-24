Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Franco Sarto
Bazel Lug Sole Loafer
$89.00
$49.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
A structured lug sole brings comfort and edginess to this faux leather pair of loafers.
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Scrunch Flat
BUY
$125.00
Everlane
Franco Sarto
Bazel Lug Sole Loafer
BUY
$49.97
$89.00
Nordstrom Rack
Marni
Square-toe Platform Loafers
BUY
$890.00
Farfetch
Madewell
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
BUY
$158.00
Madewell
More from Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto
Bette Snake Embossed Bootie
BUY
$39.36
$139.00
Nordstrom Rack
Franco Sarto
Gardenia Boot
BUY
$64.98
$89.99
DSW
Franco Sarto
Balin Platform Loafer
BUY
$88.97
Nordstrom
Franco Sarto
Waxton Chelsea Boot
BUY
$99.90
$150.00
Nordstrom
More from Flats
Everlane
The Scrunch Flat
BUY
$125.00
Everlane
Franco Sarto
Bazel Lug Sole Loafer
BUY
$49.97
$89.00
Nordstrom Rack
Marni
Square-toe Platform Loafers
BUY
$890.00
Farfetch
Madewell
The Corinne Lugsole Loafer
BUY
$158.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted