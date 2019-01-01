The Citizenry

Handwoven in Mexico by The Women of Oaxaca No more stressing to find the perfect pillow combination – with this one lumbar pillow, a room can take on a whole new look. Inspired by the geometric patterns used by the Zapotec tribes of the Oaxaca region, its structural designs and brilliant hues add the perfect pop of color to your bed or couch. Handwoven with 100% sheep’s wool and naturally dyed using native plant extracts. From start to finish, it takes three days to complete, all made in a fair trade environment. This pillow comes ready to style. Premium insert included.