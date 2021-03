Bay Bikini Top

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At

This bikini top features a one-shoulder design and maximum bust support, freeing you to soak up the sun in style. It even has UPF 50+ sun protection. Mesh inserts give it a sexy yet sporty look. Black/white will ship within 7-10 business days. This plus-size bikini top offers just as much support as it does style. Strapless Shoulder Straps