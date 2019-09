Baxter of California

Baxter Of California Invigorating Body Wash [citrus & Herbal Musk]

$32.00 $25.60

BENEFITSCleanse and revitalize your skin with Baxter of California Invigorating Body Wash for men. Mild, plant-derived formula removes dirt and impurities without stripping moisture. Vitamin E and jojoba oil hydrate and condition to leave skin feeling soft, clean and renewed. This paraben-free, sulfate-free foaming body wash lathers and rinses off easily. Citrus & Herbal Musk essence is a mild herbaceous fragrance with musky undertones for a subtle, masculine scent (and the fragrance from top-selling Deodorant). INGREDIENTS AQUA / WATER / EAU DISODIUM LAURETH SULFOSUCCINATE GLYCERIN COCAMIDOPROPYL BETAINE SODIUM COCOAMPHOACETATE PPG-5-CETETH-20 SODIUM LAURYL SULFOACETATE DECYL GLUCOSIDE SODIUM CHLORIDE PARFUM / FRAGRANCE SUCROSE COCOATE PEG-150 PENTAERYTHRITYL TETRASTEARATE CAPRYLYL GLYCOL PEG-6 CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC GLYCERIDES SALICYLIC ACID BENZOIC ACID LINALOOL ALOE BARBADENSIS LEAF JUICE POWDER CAFFEINE ASCORBYL GLUCOSIDE LIMONENE TRISODIUM ETHYLENEDIAMINE DISUCCINATE CITRONELLOL GERANIOL BENZYL ALCOHOL CI 14700 / RED 4 CI 15985 / YELLOW 6 CI 19140 / YELLOW 5 SODIUM HYDROXIDE CITRIC ACID Brand Story Thoughtfully curated collection of superior hair, skin, and shave essentials is designed to unleash what makes you, you.