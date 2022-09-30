Blank NYC

Baxter Faux Leather Ribcage Pant

$98.00 $49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 68852748; Color Code: 001 Faux leather pants from Blank NYC in a cropped silhouette. High-waisted and cut with a straight-leg that hits above the ankle. Complete with silver hardware and seamed detailing throughout. Features - Blank NYC trousers crafted from faux leather - High-rise fit paired with a cropped straight leg - Zip fly with a double-button closure; pocket at the front and back Content + Care - 60% Polyurethane, 40% polyester - Spot clean - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Black is 5’10" and wearing size 26 - Measurements taken from size 26 - Rise: 13" - Inseam: 26.5" - Leg opening: 17" BLANKNYC BLANKNYC is a Manhattan-born classics label flaunting obsession-worthy stretch denim and vegan leather, outfitting city dwellers since 2007.