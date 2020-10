Bawdy Beauty

Slap It – Caffeine Butt Mask – Retexturizing + Detoxifying

$9.95 $7.96

Buy Now Review It

Not paying enough attention to your behind? BAWDY's variety of plant-based collagen butt masks have your back end. BAWDY is on a mission to expand the beauty universe to the butt and beyond. BAWDY's line of butt masks are vegan and free of Parabens, Sulfates, Detergents, Urea, DEA, TEA.