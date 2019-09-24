Bawdy Beauty

Bawdy Butt Mask

$9.00

Bawdy Butt Mask This Product Is:asheet mask that comes in 4 formulations to help tone, re-textureize, firm and hydrate your behind Good for:all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Why We Love It:BAWDY Butt Masks come in four varying clean formulations to help you feel confident about your butt. Squeeze It - Brightening + Rejuvenating Citrus Butt Mask:helps combat gravity and perfect the appearance of your skin. It is formulated to tone and help contour your butt leaving it taut and smooth. This natural sheet mask helps to even skin tone by working to reduce the appearance of blemishes and dullness,to help achieve radiant looking skin. Slap It - Retexturizing + Detoxifying Caffeine Butt Mask:helps combat gravity and perfect the appearance of your skin. It is formulated to tone and help contour your butt leaving it taut and smooth. This natural sheet mask helpsimprove the appearanceof skin texture and tone. Bite It - Hydrating + Toning Plant Based Collagen Butt Mask: helps combat gravity and perfect the appearance of your skin. It is formulated to tone and help contour your butt leaving it taut and smooth while moisturizing dry, dehydrated skin. Bite It helps to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles leaving your skin plump and completely refreshed. Shake It - Firming + Illuminating Marine Algae Butt Mask: helps combat gravity and perfect the appearance of your skin. It is formulated to tone and help contour your butt, leaving it taut and smooth.This natural sheet maskgives your butt a glow and sculpts your cheeks.