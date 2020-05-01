Bawdy Beauty

Bawdy Bite It Butt Sheet Mask

$9.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Plant-based collagen hydrating and toning Bite It Butt Sheet Mask by Bawdy moisturizes dry, dehydrated skin. Bite It helps to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles leaving your skin plump, completely refreshed. Key Ingredients: Plumping plant-based collagen tones and firms skin Hydrating sodium hyaluronate hydrates dry skin, prevents skin sagging Regenerating aloe leaf juice Soothing chamomile is anti-bacterial