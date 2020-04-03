Nuxe

Baume Levres Reve De Miel – Honey Lip Balm

The NUXE Baume Levres Reve De Miel Honey Lip Balm is a repairing, ultra nourishing treatment for your lips and lip contours. Thanks to this amazing balm, damaged lips will instantly be soothed. With this extremely nourishing fragrance-free NUXE Honey Lip Balm, containing no preservatives or artificial scents and no sticky effect, the most damaged lips become supple and soft. Acacia honey and shea butter nourish and intensely repair your lips, whilst grapefruit essence provides a nice sensation of well-being. Its luscious texture and its sweet taste of honey and grapefruit turns applying it into a truly blissful moment. This lip balm is suitable for all skin types and your whole family, including children aged 36 months or over. Use this NUXE lip balm to repair and nourish lips that have been damaged by climatic toughness, leaving them looking beautiful again. Directions of use: In winter or during the summer, apply this balm on your lips and their contour as often as you wish or feel the need to.