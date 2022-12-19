United States
Essentiel
Baume Essentiel Multi-use Glow Stick
$45.00
At Chanel
PRODUCT A moisturizing highlighting balm for face, eyes and lips. The smooth, silky texture glides onto skin for subtle radiance. COMPOSITION Designed with a twist-up case for ease on the go, this sheer, hydrating formula delivers a fresh, dewy effect. HOW TO APPLY Apply to areas of the face that naturally catch the light: cheekbones, bridge of the nose and Cupid’s bow. Blend with fingertips. Use alone or over makeup where desired to sculpt and add glow to the complexion.