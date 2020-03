Pixie Market

Bauhaus Tie Dress

$148.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pixie Market

Long maxi combination dress with black sweatshirt top and waist double ties . 100% cotton Ribbon ties Unlined not sheer Voluminous fit Bust 37"/94 cm Waist 38"/ 96 cm Length 50"/ 125 cm Model is wearing one size and model's h