Take your orgasm to new heights with the power and multiple speeds of the deceptively cute, dual-action Battery Plus Wicked Wings vibrator from Fun Factory. Experience surround sound vibration as the wings flutter around the clit, plus g-spot or prostate bliss from the toy's pleasure-boosting tip. Experiment with the toy's four speeds and six vibrations patterns. The Battery+ line offers one of the the most powerful battery-operated motors on the market and can be used with standard or rechargeable batteries. Bonus, purchase the Hybrid Pack separately and charge your batteries while they remain in the toy. Comes with a two year manufacturer's warranty.
Brand: Fun Factory