With the stressful holiday season approaching, be sure to calm your senses with This Works' batteries not included. Featuring a natural sleep aid spray and an aromatherapy rollerball, this relaxation set helps you unwind by fragrancing your bed with a soothing and calming scent. The spray is infused with essential oils like lavender and chamomile that help you fall asleep faster and enjoy every minute of your slumber. This Works batteries not included includes: Deep Sleep Pillow Spray (2-pieces/0.17 fl. oz.): a natural, sleep aid spray that helps calm your nerves so you can relax.. Stress Check Roll-on (2-pieces/0.17 fl. oz.): an aromatherapy rollerball that calms your senses..