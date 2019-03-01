Drew Barrymore Flower Home

Batik Star 3 Piece Quilt Set

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Sleep snugly beneath the stars from within the comforts of your own home thanks to the Batik Star 3 Piece Quilt Set by Drew Barrymore Flower Home. Drew Barrymore Flower Home believes everyone deserves a space they love, full of vibrant style that speaks to them - and that's exactly what you'll find with this three-piece cotton quilt set. The bedding's blue and white Batik Star print reverses to an equally becoming Painterly Triangle. Although created with modern techniques, the Batik Star pattern takes its inspiration from the Batik dying method. The Batik method originated on the Indonesian island of Java, where artisans created hand-printed textiles by applying wax to the areas of fabric to be left uncolored. Batik artists manipulate the wax by using cracks along with multiple layers and colors to create spectacular patterns and designs. Full/Queen Size Information- Quilt- 90L x 90W in., 2 shams (each)- 20L x 26W in. King Size Information- Quilt- 92L x 104W in., 2 shams (each)- 20L x 36W in. About Drew Barrymore Flower HomeDrew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew's travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.