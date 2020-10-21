FLE

Bathroom Organizer Countertop Shelf

$35.97

Simple and Stylish Design - Modern and simple Nordic style design,the storage rack with polished black handles will be an elegant accent in your home and can be matched well with most household style. Multi-Use Storage Shelf - Perfect for organizing kitchen, living room, bathrooms, office, desk, balcony, also can using as small plant stand, makeup organizer rack. Sturdy and Durable - Made of premium iron and adapt powder spraying technology, this storage shelf is easy to install and clean, rust-proof and water-proof. Size - 13*11.8*7.9inch,perfect size to storage your daily needed bathroom or kitchen stuffs. Quality Assured - We are always focus on products quality and service. For any questions, please feel free to contact us and we are here ready to help. Features: · Easy to assemble, this 2-tier standing rack is suitable for any countertop, it's a great space-saver and makes all of your stuffs well organized. · Rust-resistant and Water-proof · Sturdy and Durable: Flawless black spray painting and thickening wrought iron body · Easy to Clean: Simply wipe the shelf with a damp cloth, keep dry and do not submerge. Warm Tips If you have any question, please feel free to contact us and we are here ready to help.