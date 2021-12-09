Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Aesop
Bathroom Essentials Bundle
$114.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Aesop
A trio of much-loved Aesop formulations for hands and body.
Need a few alternatives?
Slip
Pure Silk Pillowcase
BUY
$75.65
$89.00
Nordstrom
Sunnylife
Call Of The Wild Summer Games Towel
BUY
$19.50
$39.00
Sunnylife
Ettitude
Waffle Bathrobe
BUY
$130.00
The Iconic
Kip & Co.
Daisy Terry Bath Towel
BUY
$59.00
Kip & Co.
More from Aesop
Aesop
The Listener Set
BUY
$65.45
$77.00
Nordstrom
Aesop
Bathroom Essentials Bundle
BUY
$123.00
Aesop
Aesop
Resurrection Aromatique Duet 2 X 500ml
BUY
$133.00
The Iconic
Aesop
Parsley Seed Facial Cleanser
BUY
$38.70
$43.00
Aesop
More from Bed & Bath
Slip
Pure Silk Pillowcase
BUY
$75.65
$89.00
Nordstrom
Sunnylife
Call Of The Wild Summer Games Towel
BUY
$19.50
$39.00
Sunnylife
Ettitude
Waffle Bathrobe
BUY
$130.00
The Iconic
Kip & Co.
Daisy Terry Bath Towel
BUY
$59.00
Kip & Co.
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted