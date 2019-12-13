A'marie's Bath Flower Shop

Details These hand-pieced soap flowers come in a range of colors and fragrances and can be enjoyed one petal at a time, meaning the rest of your flower stays together for the next experience. The creamy petals moisturize while cleansing and when you’re out of petals, you’ll find a matching bar of soap waiting at the bottom. Made in the USA: Pearl, MS Designed for each flower petal to be used individually, keeping the flower intact. One petal lasts for an average of ten hand washes or one full body cleanse Moisturizing soap is handmade from goat's milk and shea butter Petal stand to store petals after use