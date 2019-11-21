Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Mosser Glass
Bathing Lady Dish
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Coming Soon
Lady dish made of milk glass. And comes in so many colors. Great for soap, nuts, hot sauce, sponge holder by your dishes, ashtray, business cards, etc.
Need a few alternatives?
guyfierisghost
Flavortown Is Where The Holy Go Print
$6.79
from
Redbubble
BUY
Alja Horvat
Crazy Plant Lady Art Print
$39.99
$31.99
from
Society6
BUY
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Amber Glass Vase - Hearth & Hand With Magnolia
$14.99
$12.74
from
Target
BUY
Jonathan Adler
Tasseled Porcelain Decoration
C$14.99
from
H&M Home
BUY
More from Mosser Glass
Mosser Glass
Bathing Lady Dish
$40.00
from
Coming Soon
BUY
Mosser Glass
Glass Cake Stand
$45.00
from
Food52
BUY
Mosser Glass
Jadeite Glass Shallow Bowls (set Of 4)
$76.00
from
Food52
BUY
Mosser Glass
Jadeite Milk Glass Mixing Bowl Set
$70.00
from
Coming Soon
BUY
More from Décor
guyfierisghost
Flavortown Is Where The Holy Go Print
$6.79
from
Redbubble
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Mila Faux Fur Throw Pillow
$39.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Alja Horvat
Crazy Plant Lady Art Print
$39.99
$31.99
from
Society6
BUY
Arthouse Unlimited
Bee Free Tea Towel
£9.00
from
Arthouse Unlimited
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted