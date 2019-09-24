A warming bath and shower gel filled with heated notes of black pepper, aromatic coriander and vetiver. Benefits A blend of adventurous, cultivated notes leaves skin feeling deeply cleansed and scented with spicy fragrance. Experience Revitalise your morning shower with this body wash – a luxurious addition to your post-workout routine. The Fragrance Top notes: black pepper, lemon and ginger. Heart notes: coriander, basil and violet leaf. Base notes: vetiver, oak moss and ambergris. Fragrance family: via Madagascar The off-road trek from mountainous Masaola to a savannah grass canyon. A spice-spiked breeze kicks heated earth. Loose rubble tumbles into deep gorges, shot through with streams. Conquer the adventure with our iconic fragrance. Brand Story Welcome to Molton Brown, London's bath and body connoisseurs since 1973. Blended in England with the finest ingredients from around the world.