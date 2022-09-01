Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Foria Wellness
Bath Salts With Cbd & Lavender
$52.00
$40.60
Buy Now
Review It
At Foria Wellness
More from Foria Wellness
Foria Wellness
Intimacy Breast Oil With Organic Botanicals
BUY
$30.40
$38.00
Foria Wellness
Foria Wellness
The "me Time" Trio
BUY
$35.20
$44.00
Foria Wellness
Foria Wellness
Bath Salts With Cbd & Lavender
BUY
$40.60
$52.00
Foria Wellness
Foria Wellness
Relief Salve With Cbd & Kava
BUY
$38.40
$48.00
Foria Wellness
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted