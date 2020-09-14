Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Vertly
Bath Salts
£27.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Bath Salts
Need a few alternatives?
Baby Foot
Original Baby Foot Peel
$25.00
from
Baby Foot
BUY
Lush
Cup O' Coffee
$11.95
from
Lush
BUY
Fresh
Brown Sugar Body Polish
$67.00
from
Sephora
BUY
MALIN+GOETZ
Peppermint Body Scrub
$35.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Vertly
Vertly
Botanical Extract Face Serum
$110.00
from
Standard Dose
BUY
Vertly
Botanical Bath Salts
$29.00
from
Onda Beauty
BUY
Vertly
Soothing Florals Face Mist
$48.00
from
Vertly
BUY
Vertly
Bath Salts
$29.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Body Care
Palmer's
Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Body Oil
$8.35
from
Amazon
BUY
ElysiumNaturalsCo
Whipped Shea Body Butter
$10.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Receptra Naturals
Receptra Targeted Topical
$44.99
from
Receptra Naturals
BUY
Clinique
Anti-blemish Solutions Cleansing Bar For Face And Body
£17.00
from
Clinique
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted