Incausa
Bath & Meditate Singing Bowl Sets
$184.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Incausa
Singing Bowl gift set: Standard or Practitioner grade hand hammered bowl with ring pillow, hand thrown stoneware incense holder, and soap and incense bundled with mallet.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Graham and Green
Brass Whale Tail Hook
£7.95
from
Graham and Green
BUY
DETAILS
Slip
Pure Silk Sleep Mask
$45.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Gold Glass Soap Dispenser
£9.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Cold Spring Apothecary
Apothecary Bath Ensemble
$68.00
$23.00
from
Izola
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
DETAILS
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
