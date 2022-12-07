Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Temple Spring
Bath Caddy – Extendable Bath Tray
£45.99
£35.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
Boll & Branch
Sweater Knit Throw Blanket
BUY
$148.00
Boll & Branch
Milam London
Cotton Waffle Bedspread
BUY
£32.95
Amazon
Urban Outfitters
Modern Ray Yellow Throw Blanket
BUY
£45.00
£65.00
Urban Outfitters
Anthropologie
Woven Bronte Duvet Cover
BUY
£71.00
£178.00
Anthropologie
More from Bed & Bath
Boll & Branch
Sweater Knit Throw Blanket
BUY
$148.00
Boll & Branch
Milam London
Cotton Waffle Bedspread
BUY
£32.95
Amazon
Urban Outfitters
Modern Ray Yellow Throw Blanket
BUY
£45.00
£65.00
Urban Outfitters
Anthropologie
Woven Bronte Duvet Cover
BUY
£71.00
£178.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted