Live out your goth-tub fantasies with this mad batter. Drop this bat in the water and inhale the herbaceous aroma of Junk Perfume as your sonar picks up flutters of revitalizing Sicilian lemon, red mandarin, rosemary and sage oils. Then wing your way through waters of glittering black with swirls of purple, blue and pink. You won't be able to echo-locate these limited-edition treats for long, so grab them before they flap away!