Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
sage & sill
Basket-bag Glass Vase
$124.99
$74.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Sage & Sill
The flower vase that thinks out of the box.
Need a few alternatives?
Etta Avenue
White/walnut Odessa Ceramic Pot Planter
BUY
$32.33
$150.00
Wayfair
Chairish
Vintage Mid-century Modern Murano Hand-blown Red Purse-style Vase
BUY
$298.00
$498.00
Chairish
KodamaForest
Croton Petra Kokedama In Moss-ball Planter
BUY
$25.00
Etsy
sage & sill
Basket-bag Glass Vase
BUY
$74.99
$124.99
Sage & Sill
More from sage & sill
sage & sill
Bubble Glass Cup
BUY
$29.99
Sage & Sill
More from Plants
Etta Avenue
White/walnut Odessa Ceramic Pot Planter
BUY
$32.33
$150.00
Wayfair
Chairish
Vintage Mid-century Modern Murano Hand-blown Red Purse-style Vase
BUY
$298.00
$498.00
Chairish
KodamaForest
Croton Petra Kokedama In Moss-ball Planter
BUY
$25.00
Etsy
sage & sill
Basket-bag Glass Vase
BUY
$74.99
$124.99
Sage & Sill
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted