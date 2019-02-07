Smith & Cult

Basis Of Everything Base Coat

£18.00

The foundation to your manicure that simultaneously protects your nails from damage and staining, while ensuring the longevity of your manicure by creating a super adhesive layer to bond your polish to the nail. Directions For Use Apply a thin layer directly to the nail before polish. Alcohol denat., butyl acetate, ethyl acetate, polyvinyl butyral, nitrocellulose, acetyl tributyl citrate, tosylamide/epoxy resin, isopropyl alcohol, benzophenone-1. may contain/peut contenir (±): ci 15850 (red 6), ci 60725 (violet 2)