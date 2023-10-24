Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Sézane
Basile Cardigan
$170.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sézane
Need a few alternatives?
Sézane
Basile Cardigan
BUY
$170.00
Sézane
Ulla Popken
Scoop Neck Floral Embroidered Cardigan
BUY
$31.99
$87.95
Ulla Popken
Alice + Olivia
Kitty Puff-sleeve Cardigan
BUY
$495.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Jenni Kayne
Cable Cocoon Cardigan
BUY
$495.00
Jenni Kayne
More from Sézane
Sézane
Thelma Belt
BUY
$90.00
Sézane
Sézane
Milo Classic Bag
BUY
$475.00
Sézane
Sézane
Niels Ankle Boots
BUY
$275.00
Sézane
Sézane
Adèle Boots
BUY
$370.00
Sézane
More from Sweaters
The Drop
Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan
BUY
$86.47
Amazon
Sézane
Basile Cardigan
BUY
$170.00
Sézane
Lululemon
Merino Wool-blend Ribbed Crewneck Sweater
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Peter Som Collective
Oversized Striped Sweater
BUY
$50.00
Rent The Runway
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted