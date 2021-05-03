Ebern Designs

Basics No Assembly Compact Desk, Dual Usb

If speed and space efficiency is what you’re looking for, look no further. Ebern Designs has delivered yet another versatile No Assembly Desk. Compact, lightweight and affordable, this desk makes a great pop-up work station. And it’s ready to go, straight out of the box. Simply unfold, click the legs in place, and get to work. It also comes with a dual USB charging port, to charge your phone or tablet. You can power the charging port from your computer, or use the included wall adapter to get power from a household outlet. Offered by Ebern Designs, part of the Comfort Products Family. Since 1919, we make Design and Innovation affordable.