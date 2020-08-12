United States
Basics Beaded Slimline Butt Plug
Perfect for beginners, the BASICS Beaded Butt Plug allows you to take total control of your anal pleasure. Start with the small and sensual insertion bead before increasing your stimulation and graduating to bigger and better things. Four fantastic beads, graduated in size, will slip inside you with increasing levels of intensity. Designed with a strategically flared base to prevent over insertion, this pliable plug will have you feeling both safe and thoroughly stimulated. Cover with a slick of your favourite water-based anal lubricant and enjoy a blissfully smooth and satisfying experience.