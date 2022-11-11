Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Firebox
Basically Dead Candle
$7.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Firebox
Need a few alternatives?
SouthLakeGifts
Cereal Bowl Candle With Metal Spoon
BUY
$25.19
$27.99
Etsy
PhillyCandles
Sneaker Candle
BUY
$15.29
$17.99
Etsy
Wick Works
Large Dumpster Fire Candle
BUY
$29.97
Amazon
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Candle
BUY
$68.00
Anthropologie
More from Firebox
Firebox
Mr. Razor The Razor Holder
BUY
$14.99
Firebox
Firebox
Friends Heat Changing Mug
BUY
$18.00
Firebox
Firebox
Friends Central Perk Hand Warmers
BUY
$10.00
Firebox
Firebox
Tiger King Jigsaw Puzzle
BUY
$20.00
Firebox
More from Décor
SouthLakeGifts
Cereal Bowl Candle With Metal Spoon
BUY
$25.19
$27.99
Etsy
PhillyCandles
Sneaker Candle
BUY
$15.29
$17.99
Etsy
Wick Works
Large Dumpster Fire Candle
BUY
$29.97
Amazon
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Candle
BUY
$68.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted