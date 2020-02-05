Jaya Saxena & Jess Zimmerman

Basic Witches: How To Summon Success, Banish Drama, & Raise Hell With Your Coven

“The practical mantras and rituals in Basic Witches help banish toxic vibes and summon the sorcery to lead an empowered life. Pairs well with a cauldron of rosé.”— Los Angeles Times “The perfect book for our times… It’s not going to tell you how to turn invisible, or use positive thinking to bring yourself everything you ever want in life. What Saxena and Zimmerman created is a fun, thoughtful, and sometimes very funny way to use rituals to take care of yourself, to create reminders of the way you want to move through the world... Magic, indeed.”—Tor.com “Packed with plenty of magick, including spells you can cast by yourself or with your BFFs, this book is for the basic witch in us all.”—HelloGiggles “A modern take on mysticism for the Rookie set.”—Sanctuary “A handy guide to boosting self-confidence and reaching positive outcomes.”—Publishers Weekly, starred review “Interesting and empowering.”—Syfy Wire “This book is a gem—get it for you, for your girl gang, and any woman who might be occasionally tempted to hex a catcaller.”—BookRiot “An excellent book that puts a spell over its reader from start to finish.”—BioGamer Girl “Jaya Saxena and Jess Zimmerman’s magical lifestyle guide is an uplifting and transformative must-read for anyone—witch or otherwise—in need of spiritual enlightenment.”—Signature Reads “The perfect read for women who wish to embrace the power they have from within and transform it into personal purpose, truth and intention.”—Soul & Spirit Magazine Read more About the Author Jaya Saxena is coauthor of Dad Magazine (Quirk, 2016) and The Book of Lost Recipes (Page Street, 2016). Her work has appeared in ELLE.com, the Daily Dot, the Toast, Eater, Buzzfeed, and more. Jess Zimmerman is the editor-in-chief of Electric Literature. Her writing has been published in the Guardian, the New Republic, the Washington Post, Hazlitt, Vice, Eater, and others. Read more