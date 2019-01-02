The Basic Purse Organizer v3 is a beautiful, light, and slim purse organizer! The Basic Purse Organizer v3 features 15 pockets to help you keep your purse completely neat, organized, and tidy. The Basic Purse Organizer v3 contains two open mesh pockets and two open pockets on each side of the purse organizer. These pockets are great when you need to drop in your phone, lipstick, chapstick, or any items that needs quick access and be held within the organizer. In the middle of the Basic Purse Organizer v3 features a large main pocket along with a zippered pocket on the inside. The zippered pocket can be used to hold sensitive items securely. Within the main pocket also contains two pen pockets and even more divided pockets for more organization options! A handle is also built into the Basic Purse Organizer v3 as part of the design. You can easily & conveniently move your purse organizer between your purses! Please check out the photos to learn more!