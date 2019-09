Asos Design Fuller Bust

Basic Microfibre Triangle Bra In Tonal Berry

£8.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Bra by ASOS DESIGN Cute, right?. Non-padded cups. Mesh lining. Supportive underband with extra hold. Adjustable straps. You're in control. Hook-and-eye closure. We support CoppaFeel! on their mission to stamp out the misdiagnosis and late detection of breast cancer. . We recommend you get to know your boobs by checking them regularly and knowing the signs and symptoms..