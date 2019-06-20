lululemon

A lasting and soothing lip balm made with rich butters and natural oils that lock in moisture before, during, and after a good workout.Skincare Concerns: DrynessHighlighted Ingredients:- Shea Butter: With vitamins A, E, and F, works to condition and soften your chops.- Jojoba Oil: Helps restore and soothe skin.- Organic Beeswax: Helps moisturize and create a protective barrier on skin. Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free and gluten-free, and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Your lips lose moisture when you push your sweaty limits. Throw in all that high-intensity breathing and they get even thirstier. Tested by athletes, our no-shine formula is designed to hydrate and protect.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.