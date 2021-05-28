Atelier Colpani

Bespoke Wedding Gown

£90.00

Buy Now Review It

At By Rotation

Bespoke Wedding Gown by Atelier Colpani Size UK 6 Atelier Colpani normally solely specialises in bespoke tailoring and evening wear, but they kindly created a one-off wedding dress for me. Fitted, ivory-satin, long train. Double strap on the plunging back. Best for size 4/6. This dress has been hanging in my wardrobe for nearly two years. While I hold sentimental value towards my dress and love it, I'd love to rent it out for someone to have the opportunity to feel the same way on their special day. BRAND Atelier Colpani PRODUCT TYPE Dresses COLOUR White RETAIL PRICE £3000 MINIMAL RENTAL PERIOD 2 Days WEEKLY PRICE £378