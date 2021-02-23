United States
Baserange
Baserange Brig Wraparound Midi Dress
$189.00
At Farfetch
New Season Baserange Brig wraparound midi dress Worrying about what to wear tomorrow ? Don't get another grey hair from that. This Baserange grey dress will the perfect staple for a day out in the city. Have fun. Highlights grey organic cotton ribbed knit wraparound style cut-out detailing round neck side tie fastening long sleeves mid-length POSITIVELY CONSCIOUS: We’ve joined forces with ethical agency Good On You to give you the power to choose positively. This piece is from a brand that scores well on their key criteria Imported Composition outer: Organic Cotton 100% washing instructions Machine Wash Designer Style ID: DRBRRIBSP21 Wearing Model is 5 ft 11 in wearing size XS