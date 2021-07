Ugg

Basel 6-piece Towel Set

$120.00 $79.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care Textured borders detail this set of towels that are made of premium Turkish cotton, featuring extra-long fibers for a smooth softness and great strength. Includes two washcloths, two hand towels and two bath towels 100% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Item #6052000