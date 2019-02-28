Amazon

Baseboard Buddy Extendable Microfiber Duster - 360 Degree Swivel Action Head Perfect For Cleaning Baseboards

The As Seen On TV Baseboard Buddy cleaning tool is the fast and easy way to clean your baseboards and moldings! The flex head design conforms to any baseboard or door molding. The 360 degree rotating head assists in cleaning from any angle! The collapsible handle breaks down for easy storage! It also allows you to clean up top or down low! Just adjust the height to able to clean in those hard to reach places! Use wet or dry, the textured fibers on the cleaning pad traps and locks dirt leaving your surfaces clean! Just rinse to reuse! Includes 1 Baseboard Buddy with 3 Reusable Cleaning Pads.