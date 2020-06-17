Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
L.L. Bean
Base Camp Love Seat
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At L.L. Bean
Our newest addition to the Base Camp Chair family is rugged, comfortable and packs down easily for storage and transport.
Need a few alternatives?
Bed Bath & Beyond
1-position Beach Chair In Blue
$14.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
Blue Ridge Chair Works
Caravan Folding Beach Chair
$135.00
$122.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Diamond2Deal
Beacomber Portable Chair
$137.99
$80.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Uncaged Ergonomics
Changedesk Mini Standing Desk Conversion
$99.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
More from L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean
National Parks Puzzle 500 Pieces
$34.95
from
L.L. Bean
BUY
L.L. Bean
Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe
$64.99
from
L.L. Bean
BUY
L.L. Bean
Hunter's Tote Bag, Open-top
$35.00
from
L.L. Bean
BUY
L.L. Bean
Waterproof Outdoor Blanket
$59.00
from
L.L. Bean
BUY
More from Furniture
Bed Bath & Beyond
1-position Beach Chair In Blue
$14.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
L.L. Bean
Base Camp Love Seat
$79.00
from
L.L. Bean
BUY
Blue Ridge Chair Works
Caravan Folding Beach Chair
$135.00
$122.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Diamond2Deal
Beacomber Portable Chair
$137.99
$80.99
from
Walmart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted