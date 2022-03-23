Samsonite

Bartlett Medium Spinner

$99.99

Experience the lightweight strength of Samsonite's Bartlett Medium Spinner. Each component is engineered to not compromise on durability while providing value. Four, multi-directional spinner wheels for easy mobility. Fully featured interior includes mesh and show pockets for increased organizations. Retractable top carry handle for ease when lifting a full case. Rubberized corner protectors guard against wear and tear at critical contact points. Case expands 2" for adding packing capacity. 1680D Polyester.