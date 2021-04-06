Luxe

Barroc Glass Tumblers – Set Of 6

£30.00

At Amara

Set of 6 tumblers exclusively available at AMARA Material: mouth-blown glass Dimensions: H9.5xØ9cm Classic ribbed design In soft purple glass Expertly handmade in Thailand A team of up to 10 skilled craftsmen make each piece Due to handmade nature slight imperfections & air bubbles can occur Dishwasher safe Supplier code: E9234/95 Sip back and relax with this set of 6 Barroc glasses from A by AMARA. Wonderfully simple and classic, these tumblers have a subtle ridge design and are available in purple, blue and clear glass. Expertly handmade in Thailand, skilled artisans have guided each piece through the numerous production stages to create glassware that lasts.