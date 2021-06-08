Marie Veronique

Marie Veronique Barrier Lipid Complex This Product Is: a deeply moisturizing oil serum Good For: all skin types, especially dry and sensitive skin Why We Love It:Marie Veronique Barrier Lipid Complex contains ceramides and fatty acids that can help maintain the appearance of youthful, plump, well-hydrated skin. Plant-based cholesterol delivers an emollient and creamy texture for profound moisture, which may reduce congestion. This non-toxic moisturizing serum also contains biomimetic fatty acids, including cranberry seed oil, chia seed oil, evening primrose oil, and prickly pear seed oil, which help to balance skin. It is formulated without essential oils which are disruptive to some users with sensitive skin. Read More