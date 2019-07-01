Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Rachel Comey
Barrie Pant
$380.00
$266.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Subscribe to our newsletter for access to exclusive sales and events plus a special offer on your first order.
Featured in 1 story
10 Travel Outfits For Your Next Summer Getaway
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Goldsign
The Trouser Jeans
$325.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cropped Flare Jeans
£59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Arket
Regular Overdyed Jeans
£55.00
from
Arket
BUY
DETAILS
Rouje
Bastille Jeans
£111.96
from
Rouje
BUY
More from Rachel Comey
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Revamp Dress
$825.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Slim Legion Pant
$360.00
$288.00
from
Stature
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Coxsone Pant
$375.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Amplus Dress
£513.98
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted