Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Simone Rocha
Baroque Imitation Pearl Double Strand Necklace
$485.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Clusters of luminous imitation pearls and sparkling crystals bring ladylike elegance to a two-strand necklace adjusted by a velvet-ribbon tie.
Need a few alternatives?
SpikesAndLeatherUSA
Studded Collar Necklace
C$25.81
from
Etsy
BUY
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Topshop
Rhinestone Buckle Choker
£14.50
from
Topshop
BUY
BaubleBar
Athena Pendant Necklace
£38.68
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha
Black Bead Drip Earrings
£195.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Simone Rocha
Faux Pearl Embellished Wool Blend Cardigan
$745.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Simone Rocha
Wrap Baby Satin Bag
£495.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Simone Rocha
Pintucked Taffeta Midi Dress
£995.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Necklaces
promoted
Charles & Keith
Sodalite Stone Layered Matinee Necklace
£33.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
SpikesAndLeatherUSA
Studded Collar Necklace
C$25.81
from
Etsy
BUY
Antique Addictions
Vintage Cross Coral Pendant
C$104.84
from
Etsy
BUY
BecaliJewels
Vintage Rough Cut Crystal Flapper Necklace
C$25.13
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted